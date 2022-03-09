Titans first trophy

Titans men’s side produced the first notable surprise this weekend as they walked away with the Second Division Cup, the first trophy for the club since their launch.

A convincing 3-0 victory against Grammarians reserves saw Titans underline how their presence in the final had not been through luck. Having disposed of Eagles, who had led the table before the cross-over, Titans, who had been at the foot of the same table.

Another magnificent performance by young keeper Jesse and Ethan Balban was to ensure that Titans went on to open the score after the first break.

A strong and determined Grammarians put Titans to the test but were unable to break through for a goal, although they were to come close.

Ethan Balban completed what has been a tremendous display in the cup campaign adding three more goals to his tally as the former Grammarians punished his former teammates with some impressive and confident finish.

Titan’s victory sets the tone for what could be an exciting second division league campaign having now won their first trophy and surprised many with their progress.