Titans reach second division cup final dumping Eagles out in the process (plus full recap on cup competitions)
There was some excitement at this weekend’s Bayside Hockey with the semi-finals of the cups bringing some surprises and some interesting contests on the field. In what was a blustery, chilly, windy, rainswept weekend the big surprise came in the first match of the weekend when Eagles Reserves, top of the group table, faced Titans,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here