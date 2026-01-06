Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Titans Women Scheduled to Play in Europe According to EuroHockey

Image courtesy Neil Wilson / Europa HC

By Stephen Ignacio
6th January 2026

Titans Hockey women’s team has been officially listed by EuroHockey as one of six teams expected to take part in the EuroHockey Challenge II Women’s 2026 tournament later this year.
Titans, a recently formed club and one of just three teams competing in the women’s hockey first division following the demise of Eagles Ladies, have been placed in the Challenge II pool alongside teams from Croatia, Finland, and Sweden.
Although the host venue has yet to be confirmed, the tournament is scheduled to take place between May 21 and 24. Titans will become the second Gibraltar women’s hockey club to feature in EuroHockey competition this season. Europa are also expected to participate, competing in the Challenge I tournament around the same dates.
While Europa have been involved in EuroHockey tournaments over the past few years — marking Gibraltar women’s hockey’s return to European competition after nearly a decade away — this season will be the first time that two Gibraltar women’s teams compete simultaneously. This further underlines the continued progress of women’s hockey in Gibraltar.
The development comes at a time when Eagles Ladies have, for the first time, dropped out of the women’s league, leaving just three teams competing in the women’s senior first division: defending champions Europa, Bavaria Hawks, and Titans.
Europa Women’s Hockey will travel to Poland later in May to face one of their biggest European challenges to date as they compete in the EuroHockey Club Challenge I Women’s 2026 competition.
The tournament, hosted by Polish side KS Hokej Start Brzeziny, will see Europa face opposition from Denmark, Portugal, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Wales.
Europa were the only club representing Gibraltar in European competition last season across all senior categories, after both men’s hockey clubs withdrew from their respective tournaments. This resulted in Gibraltar’s men’s ranking within EuroHockey dropping after having gained promotion the previous season.
All eyes will now be on the two men’s teams this season, with hopes that there will be no repeat of last year’s withdrawals. Both Eagles and Grammarians are listed in the EuroHockey Club Challenge II men’s team entries.
That tournament, also scheduled to take place in late May in Toruń, Poland, could potentially see the two Gibraltar clubs face each other. Their opponents include teams from Poland, Hungary, Wales, Sweden, Malta, and Lithuania.
Gibraltar hockey is also expected this year to compete in both the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Men 2026 and the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Women 2026.
Both events will take place simultaneously between July 9 and 12 in Helsinki, Finland. Gibraltar’s men’s team is expected to face opposition from Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Malta, while the women’s national team is expected to compete against Finland, Hungary, and Luxembourg.

EuroHockey Club Challenge II Men 2026
Date - 21/05/2026 - 24/05/2026
Location - Toruń, Poland

Eagles HC
Grammarians HC
KS Pomorzanin Torun Poland
Soroksári HC - Hungary
Swansea HC- Wales
Valhalla Landhockey Club - Sweden
Zurrieq Wolves Hotsticks - Malta
Šiauliai Ginstrektė-Akademija - Lithuania

EuroHockey Club Challenge II Women 2026
Date - 21/05/2026 - 24/05/2026
Location - TBC

Clube Futebol Benfica - Portugal
HAHK Mladost - Croatia
HK Zrinjevac - Croatia
Seinäjoki United - Finland
Titans HC - Gibraltar
Valhalla Landhockey Club - Sweden

EuroHockey Club Challenge I Women 2026
Date - 22/05/2026 - 25/05/2026
Location - Brzeziny, Poland

Copenhagen HC - Denmark
Europa Hockey Club - Gibraltar
Grupo Desportivo do Viso - Portugal
HC Luxembourg - Luxembourg
IFK SumDPU - Ukraine
KS Hokej Start Brzeziny - Poland
Orient Lyngby - Denmark
Penarth LHC - Wales

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Men 2026
Date - 09/07/2026 - 12/07/2026
Location - Helsinki, Finland

Finland
Gibraltar
Hungary
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Women 2026
Date - 09/07/2026 - 12/07/2026
Location
Helsinki, Finland

Finland
Gibraltar
Hungary
Luxembourg

