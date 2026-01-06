Titans Women Scheduled to Play in Europe According to EuroHockey

Titans Hockey women’s team has been officially listed by EuroHockey as one of six teams expected to take part in the EuroHockey Challenge II Women’s 2026 tournament later this year.

Titans, a recently formed club and one of just three teams competing in the women’s hockey first division following the demise of Eagles Ladies, have been placed in the Challenge II pool alongside teams from Croatia, Finland, and Sweden.

Although the host venue has yet to be confirmed, the tournament is scheduled to take place between May 21 and 24. Titans will become the second Gibraltar women’s hockey club to feature in EuroHockey competition this season. Europa are also expected to participate, competing in the Challenge I tournament around the same dates.

While Europa have been involved in EuroHockey tournaments over the past few years — marking Gibraltar women’s hockey’s return to European competition after nearly a decade away — this season will be the first time that two Gibraltar women’s teams compete simultaneously. This further underlines the continued progress of women’s hockey in Gibraltar.

The development comes at a time when Eagles Ladies have, for the first time, dropped out of the women’s league, leaving just three teams competing in the women’s senior first division: defending champions Europa, Bavaria Hawks, and Titans.

Europa Women’s Hockey will travel to Poland later in May to face one of their biggest European challenges to date as they compete in the EuroHockey Club Challenge I Women’s 2026 competition.

The tournament, hosted by Polish side KS Hokej Start Brzeziny, will see Europa face opposition from Denmark, Portugal, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Wales.

Europa were the only club representing Gibraltar in European competition last season across all senior categories, after both men’s hockey clubs withdrew from their respective tournaments. This resulted in Gibraltar’s men’s ranking within EuroHockey dropping after having gained promotion the previous season.

All eyes will now be on the two men’s teams this season, with hopes that there will be no repeat of last year’s withdrawals. Both Eagles and Grammarians are listed in the EuroHockey Club Challenge II men’s team entries.

That tournament, also scheduled to take place in late May in Toruń, Poland, could potentially see the two Gibraltar clubs face each other. Their opponents include teams from Poland, Hungary, Wales, Sweden, Malta, and Lithuania.

Gibraltar hockey is also expected this year to compete in both the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Men 2026 and the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Women 2026.

Both events will take place simultaneously between July 9 and 12 in Helsinki, Finland. Gibraltar’s men’s team is expected to face opposition from Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Malta, while the women’s national team is expected to compete against Finland, Hungary, and Luxembourg.

EuroHockey Club Challenge II Men 2026

Date - 21/05/2026 - 24/05/2026

Location - Toruń, Poland

Eagles HC

Grammarians HC

KS Pomorzanin Torun Poland

Soroksári HC - Hungary

Swansea HC- Wales

Valhalla Landhockey Club - Sweden

Zurrieq Wolves Hotsticks - Malta

Šiauliai Ginstrektė-Akademija - Lithuania

EuroHockey Club Challenge II Women 2026

Date - 21/05/2026 - 24/05/2026

Location - TBC

Clube Futebol Benfica - Portugal

HAHK Mladost - Croatia

HK Zrinjevac - Croatia

Seinäjoki United - Finland

Titans HC - Gibraltar

Valhalla Landhockey Club - Sweden

EuroHockey Club Challenge I Women 2026

Date - 22/05/2026 - 25/05/2026

Location - Brzeziny, Poland

Copenhagen HC - Denmark

Europa Hockey Club - Gibraltar

Grupo Desportivo do Viso - Portugal

HC Luxembourg - Luxembourg

IFK SumDPU - Ukraine

KS Hokej Start Brzeziny - Poland

Orient Lyngby - Denmark

Penarth LHC - Wales

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Men 2026

Date - 09/07/2026 - 12/07/2026

Location - Helsinki, Finland

Finland

Gibraltar

Hungary

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Women 2026

Date - 09/07/2026 - 12/07/2026

Location

Helsinki, Finland

Finland

Gibraltar

Hungary

Luxembourg