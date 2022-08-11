Tjay De Barr caps his return with back heel assist

Gibraltar international Tjay De Barr has capped his return to football with Wycombe Wanderers with an appearance in this Tuesday’s away win in the Carabao Cup against Northampton with an assist in the first half.

The young Gibraltar forward provided a moment of magic when a quick one touch back heel opened the way for his colleague Mellor to run through for Wycombe Wanderers first goal.

Speaking after the match to Wycombe Wanderers Mexican Twitter fan account Tjay De Barr, speaking in Spanish, highlighted the importance of making a return to the game after what he described as a terrible season littered with injuries which kept him away from playing last season.

He highlighted how as one of the fringe players trying to make his mark to find a route into the first eleven matches such as that played in the Carabao Cup provided an opportunity to challenge for positions.

He was to start in the first eleven before he was substituted after 58 minutes.