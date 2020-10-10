Tjay De Barr goal gives Gibraltar it’s second victory

An eighth minute goal by youngster TJay De Barr gave Gibraltar it’s second win in Group 2 of League D of the Nations league against Liechtenstein.

In a confident display in which Gibraltar had numerous opportunities to add to their solitary goal Gibraltar walked away with three crucial points to top the group table after playing two out of its four group matches.

They next play San Marino (away) before another crucial encounter against Lichtenstien which could see Gibraltar claim a promotion place from League D.

(full match report later)

