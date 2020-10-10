Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Tjay De Barr goal gives Gibraltar it’s second victory

TJay De Barr - Photo courtesy Gibraltar FA

By Stephen Ignacio
10th October 2020

An eighth minute goal by youngster TJay De Barr gave Gibraltar it’s second win in Group 2 of League D of the Nations league against Liechtenstein.
In a confident display in which Gibraltar had numerous opportunities to add to their solitary goal Gibraltar walked away with three crucial points to top the group table after playing two out of its four group matches.
They next play San Marino (away) before another crucial encounter against Lichtenstien which could see Gibraltar claim a promotion place from League D.
(full match report later)

