Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Tjay de Barr makes return to play

By Stephen Ignacio
8th August 2022

Gibraltar international Tjay De Barr provided some smiles for Gibraltar national team selectors this weekend as he returned to competitive football this weekend featuring in the final minutes for Wycombe Wanderers against Bolton.
The Gibraltar international has been making his way back onto the field after injury last season which saw him miss crucial Nations League matches for Gibraltar, and the better part of the end of season for his English league club. He had been one of the main playmakers in matches against sides such as Turkey prior to picking up an injury.
Tjay was to play the final 21 minutes for Wycombe Wanderers in their 3-0 away defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers in what was Wycombe’s second League One match this season.
With Gibraltar due to play against Bulgaria and Georgia in the Nations League at the end of September the young player will once again become a focal point for selectors who will be hoping to see him fit for international duty in what will be crucial matches. Defeat against Bulgaria will ensure Gibraltar will have to play in the play-outs to ensure they are not relegated back to League D.
