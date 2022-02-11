TNG files plans for major Eastside development
Plans have been filed for a major redevelopment of the Eastside reclamation plot envisaging a mix of residential and hotel accommodation next to a marina and a new botanical garden. The plans follow the Gibraltar Government’s announcement last October that it had reached an agreement with TNG Global Foundation to redevelop the Eastside plot. TNG...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here