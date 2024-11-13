Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Nov, 2024

TNP launches annual sustainable Christmas tree decoration competition for all ages

Example of handmade decorations by Rosie Warne.

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2024

The Nautilus Project has launched its Christmas Tree Decoration competition, now an annual feature in its calendar.

The public is invited to participate in decorating TNP tree with artisan, handmade, upcycled, sustainable decorations

Prizes will be awarded to the best creations and the competition is open to all ages including the local schools

Entries are to be dropped off at their headquarters in the Boathouse, Victoria Stadium complex.

The deadline for entries is December 9.

