TNP supports Clean Beaches Week

The Nautilus Project hosted the 121st Great Gibraltar Beach Clean at Rosia Bay last week.

While a beach clean-up is a regular occurrence for TNP and its team of volunteers, the latest one was done in support of Cleaning Beaches Week.

Clean Beaches Week is an initiative established by The Clean Beaches Coalition and is celebrated annually from July 1 to July 7.

“Our summer youth monitors, volunteers and core team made headways on land whilst Diving with Nic divers searched the sea bed,” said TNP.

“Once the refuse was retrieved, everything was meticulously checked at the Critter Station led by Brian, Desiree and Adrianne.”

“All the critters were then logged onto Nautilus Environmental Monitoring Online (NEMO) APP and safely returned safely back to the sea.”

TNP thanked Metalrok for collecting the rubbish once again.

“We're always strongest when we work together”.