‘To be honest I did not see Lathbury developing into what it did...’
By Eyleen Gomez Frank Carreras is the president of the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association and finally after nine months of a stressful built up to the well-received Island Games he can relax and reflect on one of Gibraltar’s biggest sporting events. “The uncertainty of not knowing if we would have the stadium ready on time...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here