Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Together Youth beach football tournament raises £723

By Chronicle Staff
11th August 2021

The Together Youth Beach football tournament held at Sandy Bay managed to raise £723 for the Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar.

Funds were raised through participant registration fees and raffle prizes.

Together Youth decided to help Prostate Cancer Gibraltar as it is the most prevalent cancer amongst men in Gibraltar.

“We wanted to support the group by raising funds but more importantly by raising awareness,” Together Youth said.

“Prostate cancer is nearly 100% survivable if caught early and we therefore would like to urge all men to check their PSA with a simple blood test and should they need any advice they can contact the support group on 58009161.”

The event saw 14 men’s teams and two women’s teams. The tournament finalists in the women’s category were winners Gibraltar Wave and runners up Bolivia Wave.

In the men’s category winners were Amazing and runners up were Dreamteam. Amazing beat Dream Team 2-1 in the final.

“This charity event would not have been possible without the generosity of our people,” Together Youth said.
The group thanked their sponsors and those who donated raffle prizes.

