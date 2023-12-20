Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Tom Zammitt shortlisted for British rowing award

By Stephen Ignacio
20th December 2023

Thomas Zammitt from Calpe Rowing Club has been shortlisted for the Junior Rower of the Year award with British rowing. This is testament to the level of his achievement at the British Rowing Championships last July where he won the U18 single scull event. A very technical boat class in a very competitive event. Thomas Zammitt has been the first Gibraltarian to medal in a single scull at both under 16 level last year and at U18 level this year at the British Rowing Championships. To win this where most of your training is done in the sea in less-than-ideal conditions, and to do it in his first year in the U18 category has been notable enough for the British Rowing Judging Panel to shortlist him for the award. The overall winner will be announced on the 25th of January.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

GHA introduces mandatory mask requirement as flu, COVID and RSV cases increase

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

City Hall marks inaugural weddings with love stories spanning continents

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

‘Potential source’ of Legionnaire’s disease ‘identified and isolated’

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball U19 took on the challenge in Loughborough

20th December 2023

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club end year in style

20th December 2023

Sports
Lions maintained unbeaten run

20th December 2023

Sports
U20s Volleyball will form part of European Zonal Event in Dublin

20th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023