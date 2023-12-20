Tom Zammitt shortlisted for British rowing award

Thomas Zammitt from Calpe Rowing Club has been shortlisted for the Junior Rower of the Year award with British rowing. This is testament to the level of his achievement at the British Rowing Championships last July where he won the U18 single scull event. A very technical boat class in a very competitive event. Thomas Zammitt has been the first Gibraltarian to medal in a single scull at both under 16 level last year and at U18 level this year at the British Rowing Championships. To win this where most of your training is done in the sea in less-than-ideal conditions, and to do it in his first year in the U18 category has been notable enough for the British Rowing Judging Panel to shortlist him for the award. The overall winner will be announced on the 25th of January.

