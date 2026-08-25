Tony Hadley to deliver a show of fun, big anthems and new songs in Gibraltar

Tony Hadley is an unforgettable voice for all those who love music of the 80s and 90s. This year he is one of the main artists for the Gibraltar Music Festival (GMF) line-up and many can’t wait to hear him live, he is looking forward to coming back to the Rock.

The Chronicle interviewed him a few days ago.

The iconic voice behind Spandau Ballet’s greatest hits said that he has been in Gibraltar a couple of times before, but he would like “to explore it a little more if we have the time.”

“There’s so much history, I think it’s a fascinating and beautiful place and can’t wait for me and my band to arrive.”

Speaking about his concert, on Friday 4 September at the Europa Point Sports Arena, he said was also really looking forward to being back on stage.

“I love singing and performing and The Fab TH band are fabulous musicians, so we aim to have a brilliant time.”

“It’s been a while since we last played in Gibraltar, so we’re excited to be coming back.”

He remembers his show at the Gibraltar Music Festival a few years ago and “it was a brilliant atmosphere.”

“I remember The Script were playing and they’re one of my favourite bands, so we’re looking forward to coming back.”

He has loads of fun for the Gibraltarian audience in mind because, for him, that’s what music is about.

“Music is all about having fun, triggering memories, and celebrating,” he said.

“There’s nothing quite like an open-air festival, mixed with a little sunshine and a great audience.”

Obviously, the audience will be expecting the biggest anthems of Spandau Ballet. But Tony Hadley’s performance will be this and more, he said.

“The most important thing is to play the songs that people want to hear, ie. True, Gold, Through the Barricades, Story and many more.”

“I still love performing those great songs, but will throw in a couple of new tunes from the new album to be released sometime next year,” adding “Never deny your past musical history.”

Mr Hadley is working and planning new projects for the coming months.

Among them, the artist has his Big Band Christmas UK Tour coming up in November and December.

“Next year is already looking crazy with European dates as well as a US tour in the spring.”

“It’s fantastic to still be doing what I love after all these years,” he said.”

“I’m a very lucky man!”