Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Top eight finish for Gibraltar Bowlers

By Stephen Ignacio
10th October 2023

Two Gibraltar bowlers, Tony Galea and Jamie Hickey, placed in the top 8 in a bowling tournament held in Málaga over the weekend, out of a field of 119 players, including some on the Spanish National Team. They placed 6th and 8th respectively.
Below are the final results at the end of Step 2, which was the second to last phase of the Tournament, and where their run ended. Also included are the results of the general qualifying phase. Even though Tony was below the cut at the end of the general qualifying phase, his fantastic games on Thursday for the initial qualifying phase earned him a direct ticket to the final 22 as a result of his score.
Dion Webber (22nd), Michael Wood (40th), and Jayce Webber (50th) also took part and performed very well, all earning top 50 positions.

Most Read

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSD would govern with nine despite Alliance edging ahead in overall votes – Chronicle/GBC poll

Mon 9th Oct, 2023

Local News

Bespoke software will speed up election count and deliver real-time results

Mon 9th Oct, 2023

Local News

Man jailed for dangerous driving fails in bid to appeal conviction and sentence

Thu 5th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Youngsters top the tables again in Endurance swim

10th October 2023

Sports
Amanda stars in promotion push

10th October 2023

Sports
Gibraltar face Wales at Wrexham

10th October 2023

Sports
“We have just started” – Sarah Payas warns after Gibraltar Netball Wins Gold

9th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023