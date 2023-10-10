Top eight finish for Gibraltar Bowlers

Two Gibraltar bowlers, Tony Galea and Jamie Hickey, placed in the top 8 in a bowling tournament held in Málaga over the weekend, out of a field of 119 players, including some on the Spanish National Team. They placed 6th and 8th respectively.

Below are the final results at the end of Step 2, which was the second to last phase of the Tournament, and where their run ended. Also included are the results of the general qualifying phase. Even though Tony was below the cut at the end of the general qualifying phase, his fantastic games on Thursday for the initial qualifying phase earned him a direct ticket to the final 22 as a result of his score.

Dion Webber (22nd), Michael Wood (40th), and Jayce Webber (50th) also took part and performed very well, all earning top 50 positions.

