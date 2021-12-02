Top four in Futsal first division keep up their momentum
The top four in the Futsal first division stamped their mark on the league last weekend with each bagging three points. Europa maintained their momentum in a bid to stay in touch with leaders Mons Calpe with a convincing 10-0 thumping of Lions which left little doubt as to their intent. Although Europa were already...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here