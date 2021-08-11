Top grades for Prior Park with 78% A*and As
A-level students at Prior Park School received top grades with 100% pass rate and 78% receiving A*and As. Students at Prior Park were given their results in person, unlike at Bayside, Westside and the Gibraltar College where results were delivered electronically. A nervous group of teenagers walked into Prior Park to get their results early...
