Top guns come face to face as Futsal Premier League returns with a bang

After a festive break the Gibraltar premier futsal league returns with some exciting fixtures scheduled for this weekend.

The year starts with the Futsal Premier league already harbouring some surprises with both Laguna 2007 and Popay Lek having climbed into the top four in the table. Europa and Lions dropping below the two emerging sides in the league, whilst one of last season’s favorites, Hercules, languished at the foot of the table.

Its Lynx who lead the way with an unbeaten run of nine wins from nine matches, closely followed by Bavaria. The latter having dropped points in two defeats they have faced in the first round of matches. One of those a 5-2 defeats at the hands of Europa in their final league match of the year in November. Plus a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Lynx at the start of the season.

Five points above Popay Lek, who sit fourth in the table, Bavaria face their first big challenge at the start of this year as they come face to face with them this weekend.

Popay Lek have shown their strengths in the first round of matches, their 11-4 hammering of Hercules coming on the heels of their 6-1 victory against Europa. The biggest defeat faced by Europa this season.

In contrast, Bavaria, who have progressed with a strong performance throughout the first round have faltered, notably against their biggest rivals. Bavaria, however, started the season winning their first three points in their matchday one of the season against Popay Lek. A narrow 3-2 victory, although providing the first indicators of Popay Leks strengths, giving Bavaria their first boost which they have carried through the first round.

The match is likely to see some exciting contest with the three points crucial to both in their bid to finish within the top six.

Prior to this match futsal fans are also scheduled to see another of the big clashes of the weekend as a faltering Europa take on unbeaten Lynx.

The season saw Lynx gain their first points beating Europa 5-4 in what was one of the exciting moments at the start of the season. Lynx have since seemed unbeatable.

With a goal difference of plus 48, and six points in the lead Lynx enter 2025 as the firm favorites to take the title. Europa will face a huge challenge to try and take points from the match, something nobody has yet done against Lynx. However, not doing so could see them dropping further down the league table in what could be a confidence breaking moment.

Before their encounter with Lynx Europa will be looking closely at Saturday’s results where Laguna 2007, third in the table as they start 2025, face Lions who sit seven points behind in sixth place. It will be crucial for Lions to pick up a result against Laguna, not only to close the points difference gap, but also to ensure that they close down the gap further and have a chance to challenge for a top four finish.

Already Laguna and Lions have shown that they are deadlocked having finished in a two-all draw in their first encounter. Both finished 2025 with positive results. Lions beating Magpies 7-3, whilst Laguna beat Saxon 6-4, a narrow margin they would have more than likely have stirred them.

Sitting at the foot of the table Hercules will be hoping to turn around their season as they face Magpies, who sit just three points above them. A result against Magpies could set a new tone for Hercules who have failed to find their form this season. Their 11-4 defeat at the hands of Popay Lek coming after an 8-4 defeat at the hands of Lions, a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Saxon, and a 14-0 hammering from Lynx. Bavaria also beating them 11-4, and Europa before that beating them 8-5. Results which are a steep contrast to their challenge at the top of the table last season.

The weekend will also see Zoca Bastion face Saxon, a bottom-half of the table battle which could see a highly contested battle with Zoca Bastion just three points above Saxon, the two in a battle with Magpies and Hercules, with only four points between bottom placed Hercules and Zoca Bastion who sit four places above the foot of the table.

Fixtures

FCB Magpies

Hercules FC

11/01/2025 - 16:00

Zoca Bastion

Saxon FC

11/01/2025 - 18:00

Laguna 2007 FC

Lions Gib FC

11/01/2025 - 20:00

Europa FC

Lynx FC

12/01/2025 - 16:30

Popay Lek

Bavaria FC

12/01/2025 - 18:30