Top netball guns provide exciting match behind closed doors (incl match image gallery)
Bavaria 21 -36 GJBS/Europa Elite The Revlon League’s first division clash between Bavaria and GJBS/Europa Elite was the first of the big matches this season. Two of the top three teams from last season came face to face for the first time. Both with new faces within their ranks, some of which were young players...
