Tue 9th May, 2023

Top nomination for Edwin Yeats

By Stephen Ignacio
9th May 2023

GABBA’s FIBA Commissioner, Edwin Yeats, has become the second Commissioner from Gibraltar to be nominated for an EuroBasket, following the now retired John Gonçalves’s two participations at EuroBasket 2011 in Lithuania and 2013 in Slovenia.
Yeats will join 3 other Commissioners, 32 referees and 4 Instructors at the Women’s EuroBasket from 15 to 25 June. He will be initially in Tel Aviv, Israel and will then go for the final phase in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
The 16 nations paying for the top European competition at women’s National team level are Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey.
A month later, from 22 to 30 July, Yeats travels to Nis (Serbia), where he has been nominated, along with 3 fellow Commissioners, 24 referees and 2 instructors, to the FIBA U18 European Championship, to be competed for by Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.
Two top nominations to cap a great season where Yeats has been Commissioner at EuroLeague Women matches in Salamanca, Valencia and Girona, FIBA Europe Cup matches in Porto (3) and Lisbon (2), Eurocup Women’s matches in Lisbon (2) and Seu d’Urgell (3), 13 in total.
- JG

