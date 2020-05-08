Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th May, 2020

Top teams benefit the most from national team selection pay out

By Stephen Ignacio
8th May 2020

It will be Lincoln Red Imps who will be walking away with the biggest share of the €1,029,669.69 funds which the Gibraltar FA will dsitribute from UEFA’s Club Participation Benefits covering the UEFA Nations League 2018/19 as well as the European Qualifiers 2018-20 group stage. The red and blacks investment in top local talent has...

