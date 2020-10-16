Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Top two announce squads for the season

By Stephen Ignacio
16th October 2020

Last season’s top two finishers in the Gibraltar National `league announced their full squads ahead of
their matches this weekend. Both St Joseph and Europa kick off their season this Sunday. St Joseph
play against Boca Gibraltar, whilst Europa play Bruno’s Magpies. Both matches present difficult
opponents for the two teams with both Boca and Magpies reinforcing their squads this summer.
The league this season will see an additional home grown player on the field as it implements a five
HGP policy. With clubs restricted to just 25 people per team during matches, due to Covid-19
restrictions, inclusive of coaches and physios, teams will have to manage their benches appropriately
to be able to meet HGP rules in the event of injuries.
Concerns also exist over the potential of seeing players unavailable due to Covid-19 raising the
stakes for clubs as they approach the new season

