Top two announce squads for the season

Last season’s top two finishers in the Gibraltar National `league announced their full squads ahead of

their matches this weekend. Both St Joseph and Europa kick off their season this Sunday. St Joseph

play against Boca Gibraltar, whilst Europa play Bruno’s Magpies. Both matches present difficult

opponents for the two teams with both Boca and Magpies reinforcing their squads this summer.

The league this season will see an additional home grown player on the field as it implements a five

HGP policy. With clubs restricted to just 25 people per team during matches, due to Covid-19

restrictions, inclusive of coaches and physios, teams will have to manage their benches appropriately

to be able to meet HGP rules in the event of injuries.

Concerns also exist over the potential of seeing players unavailable due to Covid-19 raising the

stakes for clubs as they approach the new season

