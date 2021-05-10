Touch rugby gets off to a good start
With 250 players across eighteen teams playing under the evening sunshine last Wednesday Touch rugby’s Corporate Challenge Cup got off to a good start. Matches were played across the vast divided pitches at Europa Sports Complex, with teams playing up to three matches each on the same evening. In2Adventures and the GRC teams were the...
