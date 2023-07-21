Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Tough experience for Women’s U16 in Andorra in tough group

By Stephen Ignacio
21st July 2023

Gibraltar Women’s U16 was to face three straight defeats in their Group A matches in the U16 women’s European Championship Division C played out in Andorra this past week. They were to start of the campaign with a heavy defeat against a strong Armenia side who took control of the scoreline from the start. With...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Sunak criticises EU’s ‘regrettable choice of words’ over Falklands

Thu 20th Jul, 2023

Local News

Public Health issues warning on injectable cosmetics after person is hospitalised 

Mon 17th Jul, 2023

Local News

Gibtelecom wins costs in telecoms legal wrangle

Mon 17th Jul, 2023

Local News

Less than 50% of Gibraltarian graduates end up working on Rock

Wed 19th Jul, 2023

Local News

Data breach ‘no barrier’ to September hearing of McGrail Inquiry, but election looms

Wed 19th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar clubs knocked out of respective competitions as Lincoln sole survivors in Europe

21st July 2023

Sports
UNDER 18’s TO BAKU

21st July 2023

Sports
Gibraltar U16s start with defeat against Andorra in Kosovo

21st July 2023

Sports
Over 70’s win in Norwich

21st July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023