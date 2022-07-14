Tough lessons for Bruno’s as they fall to injury time goal

Bruno’s Magpies debut in the Europa Conference League has ensured that the club has stamped their name in the competition with two impressive displays.

Following their home victory against Crusaders Bruno’s arrived in Belfast looking to protect their 2-1 advantage.

They were to face a fierce battle which saw Crusaders take the lead via Heatley on the 33rd minute.

The Magpies responded immediately with veteran Kyle Casciaro providing an equaliser just four minutes later.

The Magpies were dealt a tough blow when with ten minutes left Winchester fired in the Crusaders second goal, levelling the scores on aggregate.

Although Bruno Magpies had their attempts at goal, with nine minutes of injury time given they faced a tough battle against a home side intent to not finish the match level.

Three minutes into injury time Burns was to add a third for the Crusaders providing the Northern Ireland side a one goal victory on aggregate.

Bruno’s first attempt at qualifying for the second round ending with an overall 4-3 defeat but leaving behind a good impression which erases much of the perception they were a pub side.