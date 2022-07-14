Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Tough lessons for Bruno’s as they fall to injury time goal

By Stephen Ignacio
14th July 2022

Bruno’s Magpies debut in the Europa Conference League has ensured that the club has stamped their name in the competition with two impressive displays.
Following their home victory against Crusaders Bruno’s arrived in Belfast looking to protect their 2-1 advantage.
They were to face a fierce battle which saw Crusaders take the lead via Heatley on the 33rd minute.
The Magpies responded immediately with veteran Kyle Casciaro providing an equaliser just four minutes later.
The Magpies were dealt a tough blow when with ten minutes left Winchester fired in the Crusaders second goal, levelling the scores on aggregate.
Although Bruno Magpies had their attempts at goal, with nine minutes of injury time given they faced a tough battle against a home side intent to not finish the match level.
Three minutes into injury time Burns was to add a third for the Crusaders providing the Northern Ireland side a one goal victory on aggregate.
Bruno’s first attempt at qualifying for the second round ending with an overall 4-3 defeat but leaving behind a good impression which erases much of the perception they were a pub side.

Most Read

Local News

12 contestants sign up for Miss Gibraltar 2022

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

MBE for member of the Corps of Drums

Wed 13th Jul, 2022

Local News

Local man blackmailed out of £200 in ‘sextortion’ scam

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

Naomi Duarte wins Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition

Wed 13th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Casey made it into Knockout stages in Darts European Cup

14th July 2022

Sports
St Joseph make it through into next round of ECL

14th July 2022

Sports
A costly departure for Europa from ECL

14th July 2022

Sports
An undeserved defeat for Gibraltar U16s against Armenia

14th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022