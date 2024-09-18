Tough start for Futsal Premier

The Gibraltar Futsal Premier Division is set for another season of exciting and closely contested matches, with the first matchday already delivering surprising results and thrills.

Bavaria, one of the teams that strengthened their squad over the summer and posed a strong challenge for the top four last season, found themselves in a nail-biting match against newcomers Popay Lek. Bavaria edged out their opponents by the narrowest of margins, securing a 3-2 victory. However, the close scoreline highlighted the growing competitiveness and development of futsal in Gibraltar.

Zoca Bastion, another Premier Division side known for consistently challenging the top teams, played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Saxon. This wasn’t the only draw on the first matchday. Lions, who recently impressed with a 5-5 draw against Europa in the Luisito Bonavia Cup, were held to a 2-2 draw by Laguna 2007. Laguna, like last season, applied pressure to the top teams but fell short of reaching the top four.

Magpies, one of the newcomers to the division and playing at the top level for the first time, put in a strong performance but narrowly lost 7-6 to Hercules.

With 28 goals scored across four matches, the season promises to be an exciting one. These early results hint at tougher competition this year if teams can maintain their momentum.

The return of football to Europa Sports Park is also expected to bring more spectators to futsal, as was the case when both sports shared venues at the Tercentenary and Victoria Stadiums. This season is likely to attract more fans as they switch between the two sports over the weekend.