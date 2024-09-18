Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Tough start for Futsal Premier

By Stephen Ignacio
18th September 2024

The Gibraltar Futsal Premier Division is set for another season of exciting and closely contested matches, with the first matchday already delivering surprising results and thrills.
Bavaria, one of the teams that strengthened their squad over the summer and posed a strong challenge for the top four last season, found themselves in a nail-biting match against newcomers Popay Lek. Bavaria edged out their opponents by the narrowest of margins, securing a 3-2 victory. However, the close scoreline highlighted the growing competitiveness and development of futsal in Gibraltar.
Zoca Bastion, another Premier Division side known for consistently challenging the top teams, played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Saxon. This wasn’t the only draw on the first matchday. Lions, who recently impressed with a 5-5 draw against Europa in the Luisito Bonavia Cup, were held to a 2-2 draw by Laguna 2007. Laguna, like last season, applied pressure to the top teams but fell short of reaching the top four.
Magpies, one of the newcomers to the division and playing at the top level for the first time, put in a strong performance but narrowly lost 7-6 to Hercules.
With 28 goals scored across four matches, the season promises to be an exciting one. These early results hint at tougher competition this year if teams can maintain their momentum.
The return of football to Europa Sports Park is also expected to bring more spectators to futsal, as was the case when both sports shared venues at the Tercentenary and Victoria Stadiums. This season is likely to attract more fans as they switch between the two sports over the weekend.

Most Read

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Third Brussels summit confirmed for Thursday, as Lammy and Albares signal treaty hopes during wide-ranging London meeting

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Local News

Gib ‘can’t take foot off pedal’ in combating financial crime

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Brexit

London meeting between Lammy and Albares is to understand Spanish treaty position, not to negotiate - FCDO

Sat 14th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Road Racing starts this weekend with a 5k

18th September 2024

Sports
Rugby and Cricket roll out their allocations at new era at Europa Sports

18th September 2024

Sports
Cycling Success in Belgium for Special Olympics Gibraltar

17th September 2024

Sports
Manchester 62 overcomes a resilient Lynx in six goal thriller

17th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024