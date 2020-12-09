Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Dec, 2020

Sports

‘Tough test’ says McElwee ahead of Friday’s match against Lynx

By Stephen Ignacio
9th December 2020

Lincoln Red Imps Head Coach has described this Friday’s forthcoming clash against Lynx as a “tough test.” Speaking to Lincoln Red Imps official website, Mick McElwee highlighted the challenges his team will face after a ‘hard-fought’ victory against Lions this past weekend.
McElwee’s side saw off Lions Gibraltar, putting three goals past one of the most difficult defences in the Gibraltar National League. With seven at the back Lions have already frustrated St Joseph’s and Europa before they encountered Lincoln Red Imps.
Speaking to the official Lincoln Red Imps website Mick McElwee described Lions as “tough opponents.”
“We had to be at our best to be able to get the three points in the end.
“I felt that we played well for much of the game and found a strong rhythm to our play. That said, we were fortunate to take a two-goal lead into the break.
“The second half was highly competitive and we stuck to our task well; we were pleased with the overall performance and, of course, the result.”
With his side now facing Lynx he added, “again, this will be a tough test for us.”
“They have had a strong start to the season and will go into the game full of confidence.
“For us it is about making sure that we play to our strengths and prevent out opponents from doing the same.
“We’re just looking forward to the game and it’s another chance for us to keep our good run going.”
Lynx have ridden high in this early part of the season at one stage leading the field. After changes in the league table they have seen themselves drop to fourth place four point away from joint firsts Lincoln Red Imps and Europa. Lynx also face St Joseph’s next week making it one of the most crucial parts of the first round for them which could determine whether they can maintain the momentum of staying within the top four spots this season.

