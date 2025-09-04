Tough Win for Lions Against Europa Point

Lions Gibraltar secured three hard-fought points on Friday evening with a narrow 3-2 victory over Europa Point in a match that tested their resolve and composure. Far from a dominant roar, it was more of a purr from the Lions, who were made to work hard by an organised Europa Point side that refused to give up.

The match was played under windy conditions, a factor that challenged both teams when playing long balls and forced adjustments in their approach. Lions started brightly, taking the initiative from the first whistle and pressing forward with confidence. Europa Point, who had made some changes to their line-up, were initially unsettled but gradually began to find their rhythm, particularly when in possession.

Early misplaced passes from Lions allowed Europa Point to grow in confidence and put their opponents under pressure. However, it was the Lions who struck first. Just seven minutes into the game, a clearance from Chakraverty was regained in midfield and sent forward to the number 12. The tall forward won the chase, breaking past the defensive line and finishing with an angled shot across goal that beat the Europa Point keeper.

Moments later, Lions almost doubled their lead when they again broke through Europa Point’s defence, only for a heavy touch to let the chance slip away. Europa Point, shaken by the early setback, struggled to regain composure immediately after conceding but began to settle as the half progressed.

On the 17th minute, Europa Point turned the tables. Kouakou, having already threatened minutes earlier, collected the ball at the edge of the box after a series of neat passes between the wing and midfield. His run into the area ended with a low effort that appeared to be going wide. The Lions goalkeeper let it roll, only to see it sneak in at the near post to level the match.

Lions attempted to regain control, but Europa Point tightened their defence and continued to frustrate their opponents. Matsuno, who had been involved in the opening goal, nearly restored the lead with a sharp effort from a narrow angle. His shot struck the far post and rebounded back into his path, but he was unable to convert as the ball bounced awkwardly off his chest.

Europa Point, against the run of play, managed to hold their own and even threatened to take control. Lions, however, eventually regrouped and began piling pressure on their opponents. In the 33rd minute, Italian forward Rebagliatti thought he had put his side ahead when he rose above the defence to head over the keeper, only for the referee to whistle for an infringement.

Three minutes later, the breakthrough came. N’Djouli chased down a through ball on the 36th minute and struck a sweet volley across goal, restoring Lions’ lead with a clinical finish.

The second half resumed with Lions pressing for a third to kill the game, while Europa Point were forced to defend deeper and look for counter-attacking opportunities. It wasn’t until close to the hour mark that Lions found what would become the winning goal. Hamdini, picking up the ball outside the box, struck a low shot that appeared simple to stop, but it slipped through and nestled into the far post.

Europa Point did not give in easily and continued to make life difficult for Lions, closing down spaces and absorbing pressure. Despite their resilience, they could not find an equaliser, and the match ended 3-2 in favour of Lions.

While the result gives Lions another three points, the manner of the win will leave them with work to do—particularly in tightening their defence after conceding twice in a match they largely controlled.