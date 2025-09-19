Tourist Board promotes Gibraltar at Seatrade Europe 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) represented Gibraltar at Seatrade Europe 2025, a leading cruise industry event held in Hamburg last week.

The event brought together cruise lines, ports, destinations, suppliers and stakeholders from around the world to discuss developments in the cruise sector.

Marketing officers Adriana Lopez and Gabriella Garcia Sheriff attended panel discussions on destination marketing, sustainability and passenger experience, which provided insights into current industry trends and forecasts for the future of cruise tourism.

The delegation also met with cruise executives, itinerary planners and industry partners to promote Gibraltar as a Mediterranean port of call.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The work carried out by the Gibraltar Tourist Board at major international events such as Seatrade Europe is essential in keeping Gibraltar at the forefront of the cruise industry’s mind.”

“These initiatives allow us to showcase our port, our community and the unique experience Gibraltar offers to visitors,” he added.