Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Tourists welcome in Spain ‘as soon as possible’, with lockdown ‘lifted in June’

By Press Association
20th May 2020

By Ryan Hooper, PA

Holidaymakers will be welcomed back to Spain “as soon as possible”, but only when safe to do so, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Spain, like the UK, was among the European countries worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and introduced lockdown measures on March 14, more than a week ahead of the UK.

It has now begun lifting those restrictions in various regions, with plans to end lockdown next month.

Foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said cities with high concentrations of Covid-19 infection – such as Madrid and Barcelona – remain under stricter rules than more rural areas, but that the country will reopen to visitors at the earliest possible opportunity.

However, she was unable to say whether Spain could welcome UK tourists by the summer.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are hoping to get tourists back as soon as possible but we are also conscious that, when we welcome them, we want to provide the safest destination in Europe.

“We want to make sure when they come they can continue to experience the amazing stay in Spain, whether they love sports or culture or cuisine or simply like our weather.

“But we want to make sure that at this moment, when every country is suffering from this pandemic, we can provide them with a safe and healthy experience – that’s top of our priorities right now.”

Lockdown measures in Spain have reflected its high numbers of casualties, with children confined indoors for six weeks between March and the end of April.

Ms Gonzalez said: “We’ve had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, but hope to end lockdown by the end of June.

“We are putting health first, making sure when we open the country first to Spaniards and then to tourists, everybody will be safe.”

And she said she hoped two-week quarantines imposed on travellers coming into the country would be relaxed in favour of less restrictive measures in time to welcome tourists.

Quarantine rules for British citizens and foreign nationals arriving in the UK are currently being considered by Boris Johnson’s Government.

Ms Gonzalez said: “Quarantine is necessary at the moment to prevent importation of Covid cases but this is a temporary measure.

“The moment we feel that the virus is under control, we will replace quarantine with other measures at the border.”

Foreign travel has been severely affected by international restrictions, with airline companies grounding planes and making drastic cuts to their routes.

Ryanair, one of the main carriers to Spain from the UK, last week said it planned to restore 40% of its whole flight programme from July, although Health Secretary Matt Hancock also warned that foreign holidays for UK residents are unlikely this summer.

There have been signs of optimism from Europe, however, with countries including Italy and Greece signalling their intention to welcome UK travellers early next month.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims to reopen borders to tourism in late June

Tue 19th May, 2020

Local News

Vice Admiral Sir David Steel is Gibraltar’s new Governor

Tue 19th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Moroccan smugglers embark on long new route to ship drugs to Europe

Tue 19th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
‘Handwashing six to 10 times a day linked to lower coronavirus infection risk’

20th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Lottery winner trains assistance dog after brother’s epilepsy death

20th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Inflation falls to near four-year low amid coronavirus crisis

20th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Though pandemic ebbing, Spain seeks two-week extension of emergency state

20th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020