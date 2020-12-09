Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Tower key returned to English Heritage almost 50 years after going missing

By Press Association
9th December 2020

By Sherna Noah
A key which opened the doors of an 11th Century tower has been returned almost 50 years after it disappeared.

The brass key was sent by post to English Heritage, with an anonymous note admitting it had been “borrowed”.

The mystery sender apologised for the delay in returning the large object.

The key still fits in the keyhole of the doors to St Leonard’s Tower, a Norman tower in Kent, although it no longer rotates.

New locks were built into the Tower, constructed between 1077 and 1108, some time after the key’s disappearance.
English Heritage said the key, thought to be around 100 years old, was “inexplicably” returned “with a tantalising note”.

The note read: “Dear English Heritage. Please find enclosed, large key to…

“St Leonard’s Tower, West Malling, Kent.”

It added: “Borrowed 1973. Returned 2020.

“Sorry for the delay. Regards.”

Roy Porter, English Heritage’s senior properties curator, said: “It’s certainly one of the most puzzling packages we’ve ever received and just in time for Christmas!

“It’s a modern mystery to add to the historical questions posed by the tower.”

St Leonard’s is said to be an early and well-preserved example of a small, free-standing Norman tower keep.

It stands on a natural sandstone ledge near the head of a narrow valley and was named after a chapel which once stood nearby.

Some believe the tower was once part of a castle, constructed by Gundulf, Bishop of Rochester, while others say the builder was Bishop Odo of Bayeux, half-brother of William the Conqueror.

But very little is known about the history of the building or its original purpose.

English Heritage wants to “reward the honesty of whoever returned the key with a gift of membership”.

A spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “We don’t know how it went missing. We have no idea who would have taken it.

“We are hoping this person comes forward and helps us connect the dots.”

She added: “It was sent to the customer services team. Everyone was incredibly surprised about receiving this key and excited about it being returned after so long.”

English Heritage is asking the sender of the note to get in touch with its Customer Services team on 0370 333 1181 or email customers@english-heritage.org.uk, saying that unlike library books, there is no fine for a late return.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Essential maintenance works take place at Harding's Battery

9th December 2020

Features
Netball hold ‘Crazy Socks week’ in aid of GBC Open Day

9th December 2020

Features
10 ways to get the most out of your small kitchen

9th December 2020

Features
More years of obesity linked to higher risk of disease, UK study suggests

9th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020