Mon 4th Jul, 2022

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

By Priya Gulraj
4th July 2022

A criminal gang built underwater drones to smuggle drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar, in a new development never seen in this region before, Spanish police said on Monday. Spanish authorities believe the “handmade” remotely operated submarines could travel across from Morocco to the Spanish coastline with up to 200 kilos of drugs on board....

