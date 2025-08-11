Train Like the U21 Squad – Building Gibraltar Netball’s Future

The Gibraltar Under-21 netball squad continued their preparations for next month’s Netball Youth World Cup with their second “Train with the Squad” session, inviting young players from grassroots level to join them for a taste of elite training.

Held at the Tercentenary Sports Hall this past Saturday, the event once again drew a healthy turnout despite the searing summer heat and the lure of mid-holiday relaxation. The heat wave may have slowed the pace in other parts of Gibraltar, but on court, energy levels stayed high.

These sessions are part of a packed schedule for the U21s, who are in the final stretch before hosting the World Cup this September. Alongside their intensive training programme, the squad has been involved in PR events and training camps aimed at raising the profile of the sport locally while leaving a lasting post-tournament legacy.

The “Train with the Squad” concept is simple but effective — break down the barrier between aspiring young players and the athletes they look up to. Saturday’s activities began with simple drills, giving the younger participants a chance to warm up and get comfortable. But this was no leisurely introduction; water breaks were just that — brief pauses before the action continued.

The young participants, a mix of ages from Gibraltar’s grassroots ranks, quickly found themselves in the thick of things. Ball skills, passing drills, movement exercises, and space awareness games kept them constantly on their toes. One session swapped the usual goal-shooting practice for a challenge to hit the post instead — a reminder that not every drill is about scoring, but about control, accuracy, and learning to adapt.

From the start, it was clear the event was about more than just netball. There was a strong sense of connection between the generations, with the younger girls visibly thrilled to be sharing the court with players who would soon represent Gibraltar on the world stage.

The U21 squad members themselves carried an air of maturity and responsibility. Confident yet approachable, they guided their younger peers with the same enthusiasm and dedication they bring to their own training. The session wasn’t about competition; it was about passing on knowledge, building confidence, and showing that everyone has a place in Gibraltar’s netball family.

Adding to the excitement, senior squad players such as Pozo and Ruiz stepped in to join the session. Their presence not only brought star appeal but also underlined the clear pathway that now exists from grassroots through to senior international level.

The progression is tangible. Many of today’s senior team members were themselves in the same position years ago, learning from older players and dreaming of wearing Gibraltar’s colours. Some of them, like Pozo and Ruiz, have gone on to win gold at the Europe Netball Under-17 Challenge. Now, the U21s are aiming to add a new chapter to that success story, with the invaluable experience of competing in a Youth World Cup on home soil.

This steady progression hasn’t happened by chance. The past decade has seen a concerted effort to professionalise netball in Gibraltar — from better coaching structures to more competitive opportunities. The results are showing. The grassroots-to-elite pathway is no longer an aspiration; it is a reality, producing athletes capable of competing — and winning — on the international stage.

The challenge now is to take the next step. The World Cup is both a milestone and a launchpad. As netball grows globally, more nations are joining the competitive fold, with countries like France and Italy emerging as new rivals. Standards are rising across the board, and Gibraltar’s development must rise to meet them.

That’s why events like “Train with the Squad” are so important. They don’t just inspire the next generation — they also strengthen the foundation of the sport. By creating these moments where younger players can interact, learn, and be mentored by those ahead of them, Gibraltar netball is ensuring its progress is sustainable.

The legacy of the 2023 Youth World Cup won’t just be in the matches played or the results achieved. It will be in the faces of the girls who, on a hot Saturday in August, stood on court with their role models, realised what was possible, and decided they wanted to be there themselves one day.

For the U21 squad, it’s a busy, intense, and sometimes exhausting schedule. But every pass, every drill, and every smile shared with the grassroots players is part of something bigger — a vision for Gibraltar netball that stretches beyond this September.

If the past decade has been about building the pathway, the next one will be about walking it all the way to the top. And judging by the energy in the Tercentenary Sports Hall this weekend, Gibraltar netball has every reason to believe the best is yet to come.