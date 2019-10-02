Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Training camp for Bronze Award participants

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2019

This Saturday a group of 20 participants from the Open Award Centre, all undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, will be travelling to a campsite located near Alcaidesa.

The teenagers will undertake their first training camp for the Adventurous Journey section of their Bronze Award programmes.

The participants will carry out activities such as camp craft, map reading and navigation as well as an introduction to the outdoors. Experienced leaders from the Open Award Centre will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety.

The Award would like to thank the Bland Group and Toyota Stockholdings (Gibraltar) Limited for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible.

Also, a huge thanks to the Award’s adult volunteers for giving up their free time this weekend to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions.

For further information on the venture please contact the Chairman of the Open Award Centre, Paul Lyon on OACGibChair@gmail.com

To learn more about the Award as a whole or, if you would like to get involved as a volunteer, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email mjpizza@gibtelecom.net or visit our website at www.thedukes.gi

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Police launch investigation after Spanish man dies in collision during anti-smuggling chase at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

No BA flights to and from the Rock today

Fri 27th Sep, 2019

Local News

Against Brexit backdrop, Spain’s political deadlock adds to La Linea’s fears

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

Police investigation launched after Spanish man dies during anti-smuggling operation at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
New pictorial book makes Gibraltar’s history fun

2nd October 2019

Features
National Celebrations Classical Concert

2nd October 2019

Features
Training camp for Bronze Award participants

2nd October 2019

Features
Kitchenaid at 100: how a humble stand mixer company became a culinary giant

2nd October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019