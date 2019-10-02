Training camp for Bronze Award participants

This Saturday a group of 20 participants from the Open Award Centre, all undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, will be travelling to a campsite located near Alcaidesa.

The teenagers will undertake their first training camp for the Adventurous Journey section of their Bronze Award programmes.

The participants will carry out activities such as camp craft, map reading and navigation as well as an introduction to the outdoors. Experienced leaders from the Open Award Centre will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety.

The Award would like to thank the Bland Group and Toyota Stockholdings (Gibraltar) Limited for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible.

Also, a huge thanks to the Award’s adult volunteers for giving up their free time this weekend to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions.

For further information on the venture please contact the Chairman of the Open Award Centre, Paul Lyon on OACGibChair@gmail.com

To learn more about the Award as a whole or, if you would like to get involved as a volunteer, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email mjpizza@gibtelecom.net or visit our website at www.thedukes.gi