Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Local News

Training exercise –September 25-26 and October 2

By Chronicle Staff
25th September 2019

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) will be conducting a training exercise on September 25-26 and October 2 in the Upper Rock area and around Western Beach, Rosia Bay, Europa Road and Buffadero Training Area.

On September 25 and October 2, 30-35 RG soldiers will be patrolling the Upper Rock area in full uniform with weapons. No blank firing will be conducted.

On September 26, 30-35 RG soldiers will move from Western Beach, supported by the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS), to Rosia Bay.

Exercising troops will then patrol into Buffadero Training Area via Europa Road. The soldiers will be in full uniform with weapons.

Firing will only be conducted on the Buffadero Training Area.

