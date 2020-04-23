Training like the national team

It’s not always that players, or in general anyone who has access to the Gibraltar FA social media pages has the chance to get national team training advise.

The present lockdown has this past weeks seen the Gibraltar FA’s physio Iain Latin, part of the national squad’s Medical and Performance Team bringing you advice on keeping fit and healthy at home during lockdown.

Short videos of how to perform various exercises have been presented by the national team physio on the Gibraltar FA Facebook pages and twitter page providing its readers with some expert advice.