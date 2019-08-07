Transitions represent Gibraltar at the new Prague dance festival

Transitions Dance Academy represented Gibraltar at the New Prague Dance Festival at the beginning of this July.

This festival is an international event which hosts for teams from countries like Turkey, USA, Hong Kong, Panama, Israel, Belgium, Poland, Bangladesh, China, India, South Africa to name a few.

The festival offers workshops for dancers in Ballet, Modern and Hip-hop taught by some of the most prominent dance professors of the country. The jury consisting of members of the Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, Faculty of Dance, Charles University, Czech Culture, National Theatre Ballet in Prague and international members: Stuttgart Ballet, Grand Ballet Genéve, Bolshoi Theatre Moscow, Kasay Dancing Company.

The Team consisted of Bella Fortunato, Charlotte Sawyer, Chloe Fendley, Katie Reyes, Lucia Ochello and Miah Vazquez the youngest members aged between 9 and 10 years of age and Adrianna Duffy-Parody, Aliyah Alsina, Faye Sene, Giuliana Ochello, Madison Baldachino, Siandayle Alman and Sophie Cabedo aged between 13 and 15 years of age.

One of their teachers, Duncan Grech, joined them in performing their pieces at the Festival. School Director and Choreographer, Gillaine Alman led the team.

Gibraltar achieved the 2nd Prize Flower Bud Award for the younger dancers’ piece 'Posing' choreographed by Gillaine Alman. They also won 2nd Prize Dance Theatre for their whole team 'Avatar' choreographed by Gillaine Alman and assisted by Duncan Grech and 3rd Prize Choreography for the older dancers’ piece 'Hanging Tree' choreographed by Gillaine Alman.

The team would like to thank their sponsors, various organisations, parents and family for all their continued support and everyone who attended their fundraising events.