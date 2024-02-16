Transport Commission holds its first meeting of 2024

The Transport Commission met last week for the first time this year with Minister for Transport Dr John Cortes in the Chair.

Items discussed included renewal of public service vehicle licences, an extension of the Taxi City Service and improvements to Transport Commission processes, such as vetting of new applicants and dealing with licence infringements.

“The Transport Commission will be working together with the Traffic Commission and Ministry officials to bring new improvements to transport related in Gibraltar,” said a statement from the Government.