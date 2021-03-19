Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Travel corridors associated with higher spread of coronavirus, PHE study says

By Press Association
19th March 2021

By Sam Blewett, PA Political Correspondent

Allowing quarantine-free travel to Greece last summer may have had a significant contribution to the spread of coronavirus, according to a Public Health England study.

Travel corridors, which exempted people from needing to self-isolate when returning, were linked to higher rates of onward transition of imported cases, the researchers said.

They argued the genomics study demonstrates the effectiveness of travel restrictions in reducing the spread of Covid-19, with restrictions linked to a 40% lower rate of contacts.

The mean number of cases of a specific genetic variant detected four weeks after likely import was 11.3 when travel restrictions were not in place, compared to 1.2 when they were.

Travel from the European countries accounted for 86% of imported cases between May and September, according to the study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Greece, which had quarantine-less travel for the entire period, was “the source of greatest imported” Covid-19 cases, accounting for 21% of travel-linked cases, or 882 infections in the study of 4,207 cases.

The next highest were Croatia, which was taken off the exemption list on August 22 and accounted for 16%, and Spain, removed on July 26 and accounting for 14%.

“This highlights the need for active surveillance of imported cases of Sars-CoV-2 for the introduction of travel corridors in a timely manner,” the study, worked on by academics from PHE, Cambridge University and the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium, said.

The travel corridor policy introduced in July exempted people from 14 days of quarantine when returning from countries deemed safe, a period later reduced to 10.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “As this report rightly points out, travel restrictions imposed by Government were effective in reducing the transmission of imported cases of Covid-19.

“Guided by the latest scientific data, the Government acted rapidly to remove travel corridors with Greece and Spain, and we continue to have robust measures in place to protect the country against imported cases of the virus.”

Most Read

Local News

Strict precautions for GHA staff who declined vaccine

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar ‘hours away’ from full vaccination of adult population

Thu 18th Mar, 2021

Local News

Government dismisses ‘groundless’ report that UK plans asylum centre in Gibraltar

Thu 18th Mar, 2021

Local News

Local student accepted into Cambridge for PGCE

Sun 14th Mar, 2021

Local News

Cathedral Square Park closed due to health and safety concerns

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Second World War veteran records song for charity ahead of 100th birthday

19th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Covid certificates considered to allow fans’ return to large events, says Dowden

19th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Virus crisis has dramatically changed the world of work

19th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Almost four in 10 adults say they will avoid crowded areas post-pandemic – ONS

19th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021