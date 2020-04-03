Travel counsellor shares advice to easyJet customers

Local travel counsellor Christian Mascarenhas has advised those facing easyJet flight cancellations not to call the company directly.

This week easyJet announced it has grounded its entire fleet of planes due to the coronavirus, including flights to and from Gibraltar until April 9.

The airline operated rescue flights to repatriate travellers to their home countries, prior to the announcement.

Mr Mascarenhas recommends people not to call the airline due to expensive phone charges incurred when calling from a local landline.

“Access your Easy Jet account and use the tab manage your disruption, you will have two options amend to a new date where Easy Jet will exclude there change fee and only charge clients any difference in air fare or you can apply for a credit voucher to the value of your booking valid for with Easy Jet for 12 months,” Mr Mascarenhas advised.

“If your flight is beyond April 9 you can either amend to a new date where Easy Jet will exclude their change fee and only charge clients any difference in air fare or wait for Easy Jet to cancel to be able to apply for a credit voucher.”