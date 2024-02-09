Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Feb, 2024

Travel disruptions at the airport due to Storm Karlotta

Stormy weather archive photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
9th February 2024

Storm Karlotta resulted in the two scheduled flights and a private jet being diverted to Malaga on Friday morning. Both the easyJet from Gatwick and the British Airways flight from Heathrow did not attempt a landing on the Rock on Friday morning. Instead opting to operate from Malaga. Passengers’ flights were not cancelled and alternatively...

