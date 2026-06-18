Travel guidance issued for Moroccan pensioners

The Ministry for Developing Relations with the Kingdom of Morocco has issued guidance for Moroccan pensioners who receive Gibraltar Old Age Pension benefits, outlining changes to travel arrangements following the implementation of the UK-EU treaty relating to Gibraltar.

The information notice explains the new travel requirements that may apply when pensioners visit Gibraltar and sets out alternative arrangements for receiving pension payments directly in Morocco.

The ministry has encouraged pensioners to read the guidance carefully and make any necessary arrangements well in advance of planned travel.

It said it remained committed to ensuring pensioners continue to receive their benefits in a secure, efficient and convenient manner.

Pensioners requiring further assistance are invited to contact the Department of Social Security using the contact details provided in the information notice.