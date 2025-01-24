Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Treaty negotiators have resolved ‘seemingly insurmountable problems’ but ‘we’re not there yet’, CM says

By Brian Reyes
24th January 2025

Negotiators for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar have found solutions to “problems which seemed insurmountable”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament on Friday, adding he remained optimistic that a deal would be reached even while acknowledging “we are not there yet”. Mr Picardo was responding to questions from the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Governor and CM reject claims they crossed border ‘without proper authorisation’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Local News

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

Local News

Murga Bar owner files constitutional motion in court in dispute with Govt

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Local News

MoD will use Gib drydocks as needed, but no long-term plans at present

Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Local News

GHA considers lowering bowel cancer screening age as 37.5% diagnosed locally are under 60

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#BusinessMatters Esports in Gibraltar spreads its wings abroad and looks to encourage locals to become industry professionals – the week

24th January 2025

Local News
Opposition probes Govt on flu jab uptake and wastage

23rd January 2025

Local News
GHA considers lowering bowel cancer screening age as 37.5% diagnosed locally are under 60

23rd January 2025

Local News
GHA explores ways to reduce bill for legal fees in medical negligence cases

23rd January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025