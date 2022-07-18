Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

Trend to work from home prompts developer to convert offices into studios as commercial demand slows

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
18th July 2022

A developer has applied for planning permission to convert a first-floor commercial unit in Watergardens into six studio flats, citing a post-Covid lack of demand for office space as businesses allow employees flexibility to work from home. The owner of 19/21 Watergardens Block 3, SMG Investments Ltd, is seeking permission from the Development and Planning...

