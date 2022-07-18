Trend to work from home prompts developer to convert offices into studios as commercial demand slows
A developer has applied for planning permission to convert a first-floor commercial unit in Watergardens into six studio flats, citing a post-Covid lack of demand for office space as businesses allow employees flexibility to work from home. The owner of 19/21 Watergardens Block 3, SMG Investments Ltd, is seeking permission from the Development and Planning...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here