Trial and error sports cannot afford to fail on
The importance of maintaining social distancing guidelines during the first days of the resumption of some of the invasion/contact sports to the training ground were reinforced by GSLA staff as they monitored the first sessions of sports such as basketball, netball and hockey. The GSLA taking on the roll of "policing" sports. The three sports...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here