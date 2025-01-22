Trial relisted and defence seeks disclosure in RGP officers’ case
The Supreme Court trial date of two serving and former RGP officers has been vacated after defence lawyers requested the disclosure of a UK National Crime Agency report on Tuesday morning. At a pre-case management hearing, defence lawyers submitted to the court that an NCA report, which recently concluded an investigation into allegations made against...
