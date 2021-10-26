Triathlete Charlie Walker becomes Rock’s youngest Ironman
Local triathlete Charlie Walker,18, is officially an Ironman, having completed the gruelling 226km challenge in Cascais, Portugal last weekend. Mr Walker swam 3.8km, biked 180km and ran 42.2km. Mr Walker believes he is the youngest Gibraltarian Ironman and completed the course in 15 hours and 21 minutes. “‘Did Not Finish’ was no option, I refused...
