Tributes for Brian Traynor, a man who ‘fought for Gibraltar’
Brian Traynor, the former Acting Deputy Governor and Finance Secretary to Sir Joshua Hassan and then to Sir Joe Bossano, has died in his home in London at the age of 89. Sir Joe paid tribute to Mr Traynor, telling the Chronicle he had “very fond memories” of working with him. “When I asked Brian...
