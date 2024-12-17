Trinity House seeks to open Europa Point lighthouse to visitors

The Government of Gibraltar has invited expressions of interest on behalf of UK maritime charity Trinity House to develop visitor activities at the Trinity lighthouse in Europa Point.

Gibraltar’s lighthouse, which is owned by Trinity House, was first lit in 1841 and has since acted as a navigational aid and as a warning for mariners to steer clear of Europa Point.

Trinity House is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Europa Point lighthouse, which is not only a vital navigational aid but also a significant historical landmark, attracting numerous visitors each year.

It has a rich history that started when it was built by the British government in 1841 to aid navigation through the Strait of Gibraltar, one of the busiest maritime routes in the world.

It features a classic cylindrical tower design, standing 49 metres above sea level and with a range of 22 nautical miles.

Over the years, the lighthouse has undergone several upgrades, including the transition from oil lamps to electric lights and the installation of modern navigational aids.

Now, the charity is looking for a person or company to run a visitor centre at the lighthouse, offering guided tours, hosting events and developing it as an attraction.

The successful applicant would be granted a licence to conduct the activities, running and managing the visitor centre by overseeing day-to-day operations including marketing, customer service, merchandise, accounting and staff management.

They would provide engaging guided tours that showcase the history and purpose of the lighthouse and Trinity House, to ensure that “visitors leave informed and inspired.”

Tours would be limited to daylight hours only and a maximum of 12 people. Certain areas of the lighthouse may be restricted to visitors for safety reasons and strict adherence to safety protocols is required, including emergency procedures and visitor conduct guidelines.

The successful applicant would also need to develop the attraction so to “enhance the visitor experience with creative ideas to maximise the Visitor Centre’s potential while maintaining Trinity House’s educational mission.”

In addition, they would host events and activities at the Visitor Centre with the prior agreement of Trinity House.

The official notice stipulates that the licence agreement will provide detail on the nature and scope of the operation as well as any operational restrictions bearing in mind that the lighthouse remains a functional building owned and operated by Trinity House.

The Government also noted it is open to ideas/proposals to operate a shop or ticket office adjacent to the lighthouse and that initial concepts or design ideas are to be provided together with the expression of interest.

An open day will be conducted by Trinity House on February 10 and 11, 2025 after which submissions may be adjusted if necessary.