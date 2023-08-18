Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Triumph amidst challenges as Gibraltar College celebrates A-Level results day

Photos by Eyleen Gomez.

By Eyleen Gomez
18th August 2023

Gibraltar College students achieved successes on A-level results day, with Principal Michelle Soiza highlighting the unique learning environment for the year’s students.

Ms Soiza said students and staff have been quite concerned after exam regulators announced fewer top grades, but on Thursday they were delighted with the results.

“We have managed to hit the high grades,” she said.

“The distinction stars, the As, the high grades. Which is excellent for our students and we have maintained from last year the 100% pass rate that we achieved last year for most of the subjects.”

“Two of them we have improved on from last year and two there has been a dip,” she added attributing this to expectations and trends in certain subjects, offering a pragmatic perspective.

She added students learn about research skills, presentation skills, and how to reference, which are crucial for both academic and life success.

“It is a lot of interaction and working together because we need to work together with the teachers we need to work together with colleagues and then that way they scaffold and they learn one, and there is improvement there,” she said.

She added the College has seen personal success stories this year, with the achievements being more than just a letter on a page.

“There has been perseverance, they have overcome struggles,” she said.

“They've actually improved on what they aimed for or their focus perhaps when they started with us.”

“I am extremely proud of the students and I need to give credit to the teachers as well.”

“Today is a very it's a very rewarding day for teachers as well. Apart from the obvious excitement that is quite infectious and we get to deal with students who are like overjoyed and extremely thrilled about the next the next steps.”

“It's very rewarding for us and we really enjoy this day as well.”

“Obviously there's some disappointments but there's also a learning experience for them as well.”

“So everything that we experienced is a learning opportunity.”

She added most students were pleased, although disappointments did surface and the students should be proud of their results despite never before sitting formal exams.

“We have about 300 coming in from Bayside and Westside who have opted for new subjects with us and they have been studying these new subjects, and they haven't really sat a GCSE before. So really, their journey has been remarkable because they have gone from zero up to A-Level standard,” she said.

“And they've done really, really well.”

“It is a good day, and there is always a place for statistics even though we look at individual performance and individual improvement and that is where we find the value is as educators but the statistics also has as a good place known for analysis and to add for improvement as well. And that is what we use it for. We always use it for improvement.”

William Martinez, an A-Level student, shared how he persevered in his studies after he was first predicted an E grade in his subject ‘Travel and Tourism’.

He recalled being informed that the predicted E grade was considered generous.

"My mindset changed within seconds,” he said.

He added: “It was a coursework based subject, which I guess is not my strong point and due to personal issues, it wasn't going too well. So therefore, it left me in a really sticky position.”

“It was a really humbling experience to me. Because, I consider myself to be a natural talent when it comes to school to a certain extent. I feel like I don't need to do too much.”

“So receiving a ‘U’ [in AS level] is a very humbling experience, but it did help me put my head down and push myself to really achieve a C, which I'm extremely proud of.”

In the subject of travel and tourism an AS is 50% of the overall grade.

“So finding out the you're getting a U for 50% of your overall grade is an instant scare,” he said.

“I repeated my AS exam, I was unable to repeat my coursework. So between my AS exams and my two A-Level exams I was able to push myself to a C.”

He also attained a B in sociology and a C in psychology.

With these results he will be going to the University of Central Lancashire to study psychology with psychotherapy and counselling.

“I do hope to go into my masters and I hope to make a big I make an influence or a change in Gibraltar’s mental health,” he said.

Mr Martinez had a message for students who will be studying for their A levels this September.

“Do not give up,” he said.

“I find A-Levels to be the hardest possible stage in your academic life. So I think that for the people who haven't done as good as they've hoped to you shouldn't put yourself down.”

“You should be proud of yourself nevertheless because these two years are probably they put such a strain on you mentally that you should be proud of yourself for making it through these two years.”

“For the people who are going into the A-Levels now, no matter how hard it may seem, just do not give up. Because I was on the verge of giving up when I got told that I was going to be failing one of my A-Levels, and I put my head down and I was in a dark place for two months, but it's so worth it if you just put your mind to it.”

Christopher McKay’s achieved a B in Spanish, C in psychology and a C in sociology and was surrounded by his cheering family when he received his results.

"It has been quite nerve-wracking but a relief when you get them and you've seen that you've done well," he said.

“I didn't know what to expect to be honest because some exams and some subjects went better, some went worse.”

“In the case of sociology, one exam went really well and the third exam had something left to be desired. So I didn't know exactly what to expect, but I'm really happy with the outcome overall.”

He will now study nutrition at Nottingham Trent University.

Karime Acharka attained grades C and D in religious studies and applied business.

“it is enough to go to university to study business management,” he said.

“I studied for months so I expected at least this much.”

He will now leave for Kingston University to study business management.

His message to future students is “you should never back down, you should never give up.”

Most Read

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after ‘unacceptable’ incident in Bay of Gibraltar

Tue 15th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Plans for old Queen’s Cinema site envisage ‘Casemates of the south’

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Local News

After 46 years, rare great spotted woodpecker found

Wed 16th Aug, 2023

Local News

Govt files plans for Europa Point accommodation block that could house ‘key workers and homeless’

Mon 14th Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
A-level results day marks return to normality for Prior Park

18th August 2023

Local News
A-level students achieve 93% pass rate despite Covid disruption

17th August 2023

Local News
Results day for A-level students tomorrow

16th August 2023

Local News
OS 35 wreck arrives in Netherlands for recycling

16th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023