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Thu 3rd Sep, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Trump hints he would not back UK over Falklands, citing lack of Iran support

Archive image of Donald Trump. Photo by Manuel Balce Ceneta/PA

By Press Association
3rd September 2026

By Helen Corbett, Press Association Political Correspondent

Donald Trump has hinted that he would not help the UK in a potential future conflict over the Falkland Islands, saying the country was “not there to help me” with the war in Iran.

It comes after reports last week suggested the US could revise its officially neutral position on the islands’ sovereignty if the UK Government does not increase defence spending.

Argentinian President Javier Milei has said he will make a national televised statement late on Thursday on the Falklands.

Asked in an interview if he would “come to the aid” of the UK, the US president told GB News: “Well look, I was there when they had the first war."

“That was a long time ago and I watched it so carefully, and you comported yourselves very well."

“You took it back pretty strongly, but it’s a long way away. That’s a big trip, it’s a long way."

“So, your country’s not doing well. Don’t forget, you get a big percentage of your oil from the Strait of Hormuz, and you weren’t there to help me."

“Your country was not there to help me. We didn’t need help, but I did ask Nato, and I asked your former leader, ‘why didn’t you send a couple of ships?’"

“He said we don’t have any, and it was pretty sad, the whole thing. So Nato was not there, even though they get – most of those countries get – a big portion of their oil from there. So we’re doing that by ourselves.”

In a 2013 referendum, the Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain a British overseas territory, with 99.8% voting in favour and just three votes against.

Although the US is formally neutral, Washington provided support for Britain’s campaign to retake the islands after the Argentinian invasion in 1982.

Downing Street said, earlier this week, that the UK’s position on the Falklands was “long-standing and unwavering”.

“Sovereignty rests with the UK, and the islanders’ right to self-determination is paramount."

“The UK’s position is clear. The islanders have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory.”

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